(Kansas City, MO) -- Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas have issued “stay-at-home” orders in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order in St. Louis and St. Louis County goes into effect today (Monday). The order in Kansas City and the surrounding area will go into effect Tuesday. The orders were issued before state officials announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri is up to 90. Missouri Department of Health officials report three people have died in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.
(Mount Pleasant, MO) -- What Miller County Sheriff’s deputies found when they responded to a domestic disturbance call has led to drug charges against two people. Despite found an assault had occurred when they arrived at the home Friday – then they found narcotics within the reach of some children who were living there. Brandon Naylor and Sarah Donley, both 30 years old, were arrested and taken to the Miller County Adult Detention Center. The bond for each of them has been set at 25 thousand dollars.
(Fulton, MO) -- Several felony charges have been filed against a 35-year-old Fulton man for leading Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. Russell Hook Junior is accused of driving away from one deputy after he conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle pursuit ended when Hook crashed his vehicle into a second one in Felton. Hook faces drug charges, two counts of resisting arrest, assault and leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities say he had already been arrested by the sheriff’s office last month for felony drug possession.
(Columbia, MO) -- A pre-trial conference and the trial itself have been postponed for a man thought to be responsible for his missing wife’s death. Joseph Elledge was scheduled to appear in Boone County Court this Thursday to face charges of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault. His jury trial was set to start April 6th. Elledge was arrested on those charges last October as investigators were handling the case of his missing wife, Mengqi Ji. In a separate case, Elledge is charged with first-degree murder for causing her death.
(Maryville, MO) -- The contract has been awarded for construction of a new agricultural learning center connected to Northwest Missouri State University. The eight-point-two-million-dollar project will be located on the R-T Wright Farm. University officials are hoping a grand opening can be held next spring. The center will include a pre-engineered metal building including classrooms, a laboratory, kitchen, show space and office spaces. The Northwest Foundation has raised about five million dollars so far.