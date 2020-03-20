(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order yesterday to help restaurants impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants with certain licenses will now also sell alcoholic beverages on carry-out or delivery orders as long as dining areas remain closed. The order also extends temporary operating permits from 90 days to 180.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nebraska yesterday. The Department of Health and Human Services says two cases are from Lincoln County, one is from Nemaha County, and the other is from Sarpy County. Officials say the patient from Sarpy County is currently hospitalized, while the other three are self-isolating. There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are being released about a fatal shooting in Lincoln last Sunday. Marcus Winston and Nathaniel Love were recently arrested for the death of 32-year-old Timothy Wallace. Police say the victim knew the two suspects, and that Love was also shot in the leg during the incident. Winston is charged with first-degree murder, while Love is being charged as an accessory.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Rickets granted an extension for vehicle and driver's license registrations in Nebraska. In an executive order issued yesterday, the governor said the limiting effects of the coronavirus pandemic made the extension necessary. The order says any vehicle or license registration that expires on or after March First will be extended until 30 days after the order ends. Licenses can still be renewed online, but the order is meant to encourage social distancing and prevent in-person appointments.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lancaster County Jail is suspending all visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lancaster County Department of Corrections says inmates will be allowed two free phone calls per week, and that professional visitors can see an inmate under extraordinary circumstances. The department says the move is solely meant to protect the health of inmates, staff, and the visiting public.