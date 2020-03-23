(Omaha, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases is continuing to increase in Douglas County. As of yesterday, there had been 35 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. Douglas County Health Department Director Adi [[ah-dee]] Pour is encouraging people traveling or returning from an area with a high number of coronavirus cases to consider working from home if possible. Fifty COVID-19 cases had been reported in Nebraska as of last night.
(Omaha, NE) -- Stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus are not likely to be issued for Nebraska at this time. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a spokesperson for Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts have both noted that residents are following calls to avoid close contact and limit public gatherings. Stothert says residents and businesses are being compliant and taking the situation very seriously.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Four Tecumseh State Correctional Institution staff members are recovering after being assaulted by two inmates. The incident took place Saturday morning when the inmates allegedly punched, kicked and kneed staff members who entered their cell. The four staff members were taken to a hospital, and one of them was diagnosed with a concussion. Officials say the incident started after an inmate refused a cell search after he appeared to be dumping homemade alcohol into a toilet.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating the discovery of a body in a park. Authorities announced this past weekend that the remains were found in Wilderness Park near South Eighth Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Investigators believe the body had been in a wooded area of the park for at least a few days. The cause of death is under investigation.