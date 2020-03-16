(Shenandoah) — The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group is postponing its upcoming production due to coronavirus spread.
The Theatre Board held a meeting Monday night and has decided to postpone “Mamma Mia” to a later date to be determined. Those who have made reservations for the performance will be required to make reservations again once the new dates are confirmed.
In addition to the postponement, the board has cancelled production of “The Mousetrap.” The only other show being produced for the current season will be “The Rubber Room.” SWITG has also postponed theatre camp and is hoping to have the camp at a later date.
All rentals and future rentals of the Rose Garden Theatre have been cancelled until further notice. For more information, you can visit SWITG.org.