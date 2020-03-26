(Rock Port) -- At least one northwest Missouri resident has COVID-19.
In a news release, Atchison County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Richard Burke announced that an Atchison County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. The patient is a female, age 70-plus. Officials say the woman is experiencing mild illness, and will follow CDC recommendations for isolation at home.
While having few contacts in Atchison County, officials says she did travel to a high population area. No other information has been released.