(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are responding to recent heavy rainfall along the Missouri River dam system.
Beginning Saturday, the corps says releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be reduced 5,000 cubic feet per second, followed by an equal reduction on Sunday. The move follows the National Weather Service's report that rainfall during the first two weeks of September brought between 200 and 600% of normal rainfall over the entire Missouri River Basin. The weather service has issued several river flood alerts and warnings as a result.
Corps officials say lowering releases from Gavins Point may lower the peak flood stage forecast on the Missouri River between Sioux City and Omaha. Releases at 60,000 cfs at Gavins Point will last no longer than three days, after which they will be incrementally increased by 5,000 cfs a day, going up to 80,000 cfs.
John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says they've already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire upper Missouri River basin.