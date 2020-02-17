(Omaha) -- Repairs of the levees damaged by the floods of 2019 continue in KMAland.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract to Weston Solutions of Chester, Pennsylvania for the final breach on the L-550 levee system in Atchison County. The $37.4 million contract is the second final repair contract to be awarded to the Missouri River Left Bank systems, allowing the corps to begin repairing the system to its congressionally authorized level, and in turn, restoring the flood risk management benefits provided by the levee system. During the corps' monthly conference call, Matt Krajewski, chief of readiness for the corps' Omaha district, said work was recently completed on the first breach in the L-550 system.
"We closed a breach along the levee system L-550 located near Missouri River mile 524 southwest of Rock Port," said Krajewski. "One breach on the 550 system remains, and we anticipate that this breach will be closed by the beginning of April."
Corps officials say closing the remaining breach will reduce the life safety risk to communities and landowners behind the levee system as the 2020 runoff season nears. However, they add an elevated risk remains with any levee system while damages remain. More than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries were damaged in last year's flooding. Due to the magnitude of the damage, corps officials say repairs of the entire system will take "an extended period of time" to complete.