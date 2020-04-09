(Omaha) -- Portions of the lower Missouri River remain in an enhanced risk for flooding this spring.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division released an updated runoff forecast, showing a decreased projection of 35.5 million acre-feet. The projected total is nearly half of last year's 60.8 MAF runoff during historic flooding, but still slightly above average. Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City. Low says a warm, dry March in the upper basin has improved the forecast for flooding.
"The National Weather Service is projecting little-to-no significant river flooding from mountain snowmelt alone this year," said Low. "Mild temperatures and relatively low precipitation, especially over the northern tier of states during March, has led to an improvement in river flood potential. There remains no plains snowpack and there remains no appreciable frozen ground conditions."
Even with lower runoff totals above the system's reservoirs, Low says saturated soils in parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska could leave the river susceptible to flooding with increased rainfall.
"Soil moisture conditions still remain abnormally wet across much of the basin," said Low. "There does still remain an enhanced risk for flooding, especially across the eastern third of the basin. The likelihood for flooding has increased anywhere from 10 percent to more than 50 percent greater than normal for much of the eastern portion of the basin."
John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division -- the agency in charge of regulating flows from the system's six mainstem dams. He says the Corps will continue to operate the river with flood mitigation as the top priority.
"The Corps remains fully committed to our flood risk reduction mission and protecting stakeholders when we can from significant hydrologic events that pose a threat to human health and safety," said Remus. "Floods can and will occur regardless of basin or system conditions, including ice-induced flooding during the winter freeze-in and spring break-up periods and flooding due to thunderstorms, particularly along the lower Missouri River, which cannot be mitigated by the operation of mainstem reservoir system."
The enhanced risk of flooding comes as several levee systems along the river are still being repaired from 2019 flooding. Other levee systems have been repaired to their original height, but still require more work before being fully restored. Full repairs to the system are still anticipated to stretch into next year.