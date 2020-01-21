Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A light wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A light wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.