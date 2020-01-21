(Omaha) -- Outflows from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota continue to fall.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the dam's releases will be reduced from 30,000 to 27,000 cubic feet per second on Wednesday. Officials say the total storage at Gavins Point has declined by 124,000 acre feet with the pool elevation dropping from 1,207.7 feet to 1201.9 feet . John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division, says the pool level fluctuations have led to concerns that the lower pool level may affect access to water and some municipal water intakes at Lewis and Clark Lake.
Total system storage reached the base of the annual flood control and multiple use of 56.1 million acre feet on January 21st. All 16.3 MAF of flood control storage is available to capture and manage the 2020 upper Missouri River basin runoff. Officials say while system storage has reached the base of the flood control and multiple use zone, the reservoirs at Fort Peck and Garrsion Dams still have water in their respective food control pools.