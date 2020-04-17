(Omaha) -- With the threat of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding its biannual Missouri River Basin public meetings virtually.
Generally, the Corps conducts in-person meetings in the spring and fall to update and take questions from the public regarding the operation of the river's mainstem reservoir system. Instead, the Corps has posted videos of the presentations that would normally be given and is fielding questions online and through a series of teleconferences. Eileen Williamson is deputy director of public affairs for the Corps' Northwestern Division. Williamson says with so much going on in the world, residents of the basin should remain vigilant of flooding threats this season.
"We're at a time where people are probably very focused on the COVID-19 and may not be paying as close attention to the Missouri basin," said Williamson. "Rain events could lead to flooding in the lower basin and it is something that we need to ensure the public does not lose sight of."
Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division released an updated runoff forecast, showing a decreased projection of 35.5 million acre-feet. The projected total is nearly half of last year's 60.8 MAF runoff during historic flooding, but still slightly above average. Even with lower runoff totals above the system's reservoirs, National Weather Service Hydrologist Kevin Low (like cow) says saturated soils in parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska could leave the river susceptible to flooding with increased rainfall.
"Soil moisture conditions still remain abnormally wet across much of the basin," said Low. "There does still remain an enhanced risk for flooding, especially across the eastern third of the basin. The likelihood for flooding has increased anywhere from 10 percent to more than 50 percent greater than normal for much of the eastern portion of the basin."
John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division -- the agency in charge of regulating flows from the system's six mainstem dams. He says the Corps will continue to operate the river with flood mitigation as the top priority.
"The Corps remains fully committed to our flood risk reduction mission and protecting stakeholders when we can from significant hydrologic events that pose a threat to human health and safety," said Remus. "Floods can and will occur regardless of basin or system conditions, including ice-induced flooding during the winter freeze-in and spring break-up periods and flooding due to thunderstorms, particularly along the lower Missouri River, which cannot be mitigated by the operation of mainstem reservoir system."
The virtual presentations are available now on the Corps' Northwestern Division website. Teleconferences are scheduled April 20-23. Calls will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information or dial-in information, visit the Corps' website.