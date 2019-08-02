(Omaha) -- Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say it will take more than $1 billion to completely rehabilitate levees damaged by Missouri River flooding this spring.
Two weeks ago, Corps officials said the bill has already climbed to over $123 million just for temporary repairs. John Leighow is chief of the readiness and contingency office for the Corps' Northwestern Division. He says the estimate for total rehabilitation is currently around $1 billion with the possibility of adding more money in the future. He says money for temporary repairs could soon see competing claims from hurricane damage as the season picks up.
"Our dialogue with our headquarters is very good," said Leighow. "I know they are working feverishly in trying to make sure there is enough funding for our level rehab purposes and other river basins that are experiencing floods. I don't anticipate any issues at this time, but I wanted to draw attention to it, because it is a limited amount."
Matt Krajewski is the Omaha District's chief of readiness. He says crews have now completed temporary closures on 10 of the 51 damaged levee sections. The latest breach to be closed was the L-575B levee near Hamburg.
"The contractor will remain on site for approximately another 30-45 days for remaining sand placement, grading and de-mobilization operations," said Krajewski. "The objective of the repair is to increase the flood risk protection to approximately the 25-year level for this section of the L-575 system, until the system can be fully rehabilitated."
Progress is also reported on the L-550 breach between Watson and Rock Port in northwest Missouri.
"The contractor is currently running a day and night shift," said Krajewski. "To date, approximately 210,000 cubic yards of material has been placed. Of particular interest at this project, approximately 70% of the equipment operators on site are local farmers and one is one of our levee sponsors."
Krajewski says initial repairs to L-601 near Bartlett are now 90% complete. He says contractors are still working to grade and shape sand berms on that stretch.
"These initial repairs are directed at stopping the flow from the Missouri River into the area behind the levee system and providing an incremental level of flood risk management to the area."
In total, the Corps reports it has received 178 requests for rehabilitation assistance in the Missouri River basin. Currently, 63 of those projects have been approved to move to the final engineering and design phases. Crews continue to work to assess damage to other levee sections as conditions allow.