(Omaha) -- Despite the dry, warm start to 2020, early indications point to a possible repeat of the 2019 flooding in KMAland.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and other agencies conducted their first Missouri River basin conference call of the new year Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service's forecast center. Due to saturated soil conditions from a very wet 2019, Low says the latest 90-day river outlook indicates a high probability for continued or renewed flooding along several of the Missouri River's tributaries.
"For the main stem Missouri River, itself," said Low, "there's roughly a 50-50 chance for minor flooding to occur in some reaches before Nebraska City. All of this risk for flooding is, of course, dependent on the timing and locations of any plain snow melt, rain-on-snow events, and just plain rain events. Springtime flooding, as we all know in the lower basin, is driven by thunderstorm activity, and its typical."
Projections are based on several factors, including precipitation expected the next three months. Doug Kluck is regional climate services director with NOAA's Kansas City office. Kluck says the outlook for January through March indicates elevated levels of above-normal precipitation across the entire Missouri River basin.
"The confidence level in those predictions, or that outlook, isn't extremely high," said Kluck. "I'll say that. We don't have a strong El Nino or La Nina. We're not leaning on a lot with these predictions. However, as of this moment, anyway, we're saying above-normal precipitation. Most of that will be snow, as you expect, in Montana and Wyoming, across the mountains and the northern plains--if it certainly does occur."
Heavy runoff from mountain snow pack is also expected to continue. In fact, the 2020 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City is 36.3 million acre feet. If realized, it would mark the 9th highest runoff in 122 years of record keeping. John Remus is chief of corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. Remus says the corps remains vigilant towards any additional flooding in 2020.
"As we begin a new year," said Remus, "I want to assure everyone in the basin that the corps remains fully committed to our flood-risk reduction mission, protecting stakeholders when we can from significant runoff events that pose a threat to human health and safety. Floods can and will occur regardless of basin or system conditions, including ice-induced flooding during the winter freeze and spring breakup periods, and flooding due to thunderstorms--particularly along the lower Missouri River--which cannot be mitigated by the operation of the main stem reservoir system."
Additionally, corps officials say releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota were increased Tuesday from 27,000 to 30,000 cubic feet per second. Because of the high runoff expected, monthly average releases are expected to range from 33,000 cfs during the summer to 42,000 cfs in the fall. Officials add releases will be reduced in response to downstream flooding when appropriate.
The weather service issues its first official spring flooding outlook on February 13th.