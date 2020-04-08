(Omaha) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced its runoff forecast for the upper basin of the Missouri River this year.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures melted much of the plains snow in east and central North and South Dakota earlier than normal, which has caused the corps to reduce the total runoff forecast for the basin to 35.5 million acre-feet. Last year, the basin recorded a 60.8 million acre-feet runoff as severe flooding impacted a large portion of Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. The 35.5 MAF forecast is still above the average runoff of 25.8 MAF. At a virtual town hall last month, Omaha District Commander Colonel John Hudson said conditions currently don't point to widespread, severe flooding in the lower basin.
"It just takes one major weather event to all of a sudden re-introduce the risk," said Hudson. "Now, we're not primed like we were last year for a flood event on the tributaries in Nebraska, but it could still happen if another bomb cyclone-type event comes. That's why it's important to always have a plan in place for you as a family at the personal level and also keep in contact with your local and county emergency management officials."
Warmer temperatures have also spurred levee repairs related to the 2019 flooding. Bret Budd is chief of the systems recovery team in the Omaha District. He says if river levels were to rise in places where the levees aren't fully repaired, the corps is able to shift current construction crews to address problems.
"With our crews being on site, we are able to react very quickly to the conditions on site and address any issues that come up," said Budd. "While the levees aren't complete, we're in a very good place to react to any conditions on the job site as they come up."
Releases from Gavins Point Dam -- the southernmost dam on the river -- are forecast to remain near 35,000 cubic feet per second through April.