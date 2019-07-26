(Omaha) -- Progress is reported on repairs to damaged levees along the Missouri River.
Matt Krajewski is chief of readiness with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha office. Krajewski says 10 initial breach closures have been completed within the Omaha district, while 41 remain to be closed. Work continues on repairing a breach closure near Council Bluffs.
"With the sand berm construction complete on L-611-614 near Council Bluffs," said Krajewski, "the clay placement atop the levee has begun, and is about 50% complete. This equates to the initial repairs on this levee being 90% complete overall. We expect to have this temporary inlet breach closure completed in early August."
Further south, Krajewski says contractors are making progress on closing a levee breach near Bartlett.
"The scope of work for the initial breach repair for levee L-601 near Bartlett, Iowa is about 85% complete," he said. "The contractor's working right now on grading and shaping the sand berm. This breach was impacting the I-29 corridor, and was eligible for assistance under our emergency operations direct assistance program. These initial repairs are directed at stopping flow from the Missouri River into the area behind the levee system, and providing an incremental level of flood risk management."
Additionally, Krajewski says the breach at L-575B near Hamburg has been closed. Other work around that levee system remains.
"The next step for the 575 levee system will be to build up the elevation on both the 575 A and B breaches," said Krajewski. "As mentioned in the past, the objective of the repair work is to increase the level of flood risk management to approximately the 25-year level of protection for this section of the levee system, until the system can be full rehabilitated."
In northwest Missouri, significant progress is reported on closing the northern breach on L-550 between Rock Port and Watson.
"The contractor has been averaging placement of approximately 1,500 cubic yards per day in the north breach," he said. "To date, approximately 80,000 yards of the 120,000 yards needed is in place in the north breach closure. This closure is expected to be completed by the end of this week."
Krajewski adds the awarding of contracts for levee repairs near Offutt Air Force Base and south of Omaha are still on tract for later this month. Also, officials with the corps' Kansas City district say bids have been received for emergency procedures at the Mill Creek and Tarkio River drainage districts in Holt County. Contracts were awarded early this month, and officials expect to receive a notice to proceed in early August--if not sooner. Meanwhile, releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will remain at 70,000 cubic feet per second through the end of August.