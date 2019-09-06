(Omaha) -- Repairs of levees damaged by the Missouri River flooding will extend into the fall months.
Matt Krajewski is chief of the readiness branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha district. Krajewski says 11 breach closures have been completed as of this week, with 22 remaining. Krajewski says one major accomplishment this week is completion of repairs to a levee breach near Council Bluffs.
"Levee unit 611-614 initial breach closure is complete," said Krajewski. "The final walkthrough was held Tuesday, September 3rd, and the contractor will be mobilized from the site this week. The next phase of repairs is currently in the engineering and design phase."
Krajewski says preparations continue for permanent repairs to the L-575 levee near Hamburg.
"For levee unit L-575, the interim repairs, engineering and design has been completed," he said, "and the contractor is waiting for the notice to proceed. We are working with the project sponsors to obtain the necessary rights of way to begin construction."
And, with repairs recently completed at L-550A-1 near Watson, Missouri, Krajewski says contractors have turned their attention to plugging a breach at another portion of the L-550 system.
"Work continues on the south breach closure of L-550, with an expected closure date of September 14th," said Krajewski. "This work is progressing better than we expected, and the project overall is ahead of schedule."
Additionally, he says the corps plans to award a construction contract for renovations to the Ditch 6 levee near Hamburg by mid-September. Krajewski made his comments in a conference call with corps officials Thursday afternoon. Corps officials add that releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will remain at 70,000 cubic feet per second through the month of September. That's nearly twice the average release for this time of year.