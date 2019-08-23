(Omaha) -- More initial levee repairs have been completed along the Missouri River--but much more work remains.
That's the indication from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official in their weekly progress report regarding damage repairs associated with the floods of 2019. Tom Brady of the corps' Northwestern Division Readiness and Contingency Operations says work continues with phase one, which involves closing or repairing breaches where most critical infrastructure and population centers are at risk. Brady says planning is also underway on phase two, which entails full repairs.
"We have been developing project information reports--or PIRs," said Brady. "These PIRs frame repair strategies, and determine the economic feasibility of repairing eligible levees. Of the 182 requests for rehab assistance, we've thus far approved 67 of these requests, and they have been subsequently been transitioning to engineering design or construction. A few of the full construction projects have already begun to commence."
Brady says corps teams continue to refine damage assessments to the 850 miles of impacted levees within the region. Matt Krajewski (KRASKY) is chief of the readiness branch for the corps' Omaha district. Krajewski says the initial breach closure for levee L611-614 near Council Bluffs is about 95% complete. Meanwhile, more progress is reported on a levee near Bartlett.
"For 601 near Bartlett, Iowa," said Krajewski, "the sand berm's construction is complete to the design height of the construction that is in place. Work remaining includes some riprap placement, erosion control matting, and deconstruction of the (Waubonsie) haul road. Estimated completion and demobilization on that project is also mid-September."
Krajewski says the corps' Omaha district is working with project sponsors on finalizing cooperation agreements and rights of way for L-575 near Hamburg, so that construction can begin on full repairs. And, preliminary work on L550 between Watson and Rock Port.
"We anticipate closure of the north breach to occur the 26th of August," he said. "Work will then proceed to the south breach, where the contractor has built a temporary haul road, and has been stockpiling material to close that breach."
Krajewski adds that the corps is working on engineering and design documents for rehabilitation of the Ditch 6 levee near Hamburg back "to its authorized level of protection." A link to the corps Omaha district's levee status is available here.