(Omaha) — As the one-year anniversary of major flooding along the Missouri River nears, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to make progress of levee repairs.
Last March, a bomb cyclone hit the Midwest, dumping massive amounts of rain on the region. That was compounded by snowmelt entering rivers in the basin, which caused widespread flooding throughout western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Ted Streckfuss is deputy district engineer for the Corps’ Omaha District. He says they have repaired 34 breaches in five separate levee systems along the Missouri River so far.
"We were very lucky and fortunate with the fact that this winter was relatively mild," said Streckfuss. "That allowed us to be able to work long hours. There was a lot of work that went into providing these levy closures. As a result of that, we've been successful in reaching one of our goal, which was being able to close the vast majority of the breaches in the system by the 1 March timeline. We have one levee system all the way towards the southern border (of our territory) that we are continuing to work on and the contract is currently advertised."
In addition to closing breaches, Omaha District Commander Colonel John Hudson says the Corps has returned the damaged levees to their pre-flood heights. However, he says these levees remain vulnerable if there is high water again this year.
"Even though they are at full height, it remains vulnerable if we have extended periods of time with water on those levies without well established grass, there is increased risk," said Hudson. "In addition, these levies haven't yet been loaded with water. There's always risk prior to the first time they are loaded, as well."
Hudson says crews are still working to repair erosion, place sod cover, place riprap, repair drainage structures and other features to make return the levees to their pre-2019 strength.
"With the full height being there, that offers a level of protection that obviously wouldn't be there if we weren't at full height," said Hudson. "We continue to aggressively work to restore them. Should we anticipate a high flow event based on the National Weather Service river forecast, we would do additional emergency measures to help improve their survivability."
During the 2019 flooding, the Corps took heat from the public and Congressional representatives for the way it managed the river. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio was among those calling for the Corps to change its master manual to make flood control the top priority. Hudson says — essentially — that’s already the case.
"We don't have eight priorities, we have eight project purposes that were authorized by Congress for our six dams on the Missouri River system," said Hudson. "Those eight purposes are not eight priorities. The priority is always life safety. That means in a wet year, that means dealing with floods and reducing the flood risk. In dry years, that life safety purpose translates into how do we manage water supply?"
Hudson says flows from upstream dams are not adjusted for purposes other than flood control and water supply management.
"We do not increase or decrease releases out of the mainstem dams to increase or decrease our power to meet some objective within hydropower production," said Hudson. "They get the water they get based on whether we are operating under dry conditions or wet conditions. In addition, we do not operate the system any differently because of the endangered species along the system."
The Corps says there are 16 breaches on federal levees that are not part of the PL 84-99 program and are not eligible for federal assistance. Additionally, five breaches remain on the L-536 levee in Atchison County. The Corps says contracts for those repairs are currently being advertised. To date, over $315 million has been spent on rehabilitating the levee system.