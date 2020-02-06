(Des Moines) -- Fallout over the delay in the Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucus results, plus major developments in Washington, have overshadowed developments in the Iowa Legislature this week.
But, State Senator Mark Costello says there's still a lot going on. Lawmakers are still pondering Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed one-cent sales tax increase to address issues with the state's mental health system and water quality initiatives, among others. Both property and income tax relief are included in the governor's proposal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Costello says reaction to the governor's proposal has been quiet.
"It's kind of been interesting that we haven't had any strong reaction either way," said Costello. "We're wanting to work with the governor, but we're not really thrilled about any new tax. We're trying to work out, understand what she's asking for, and maybe making changes that will make it better. The process going on is complicated, and hopefully we'll working something out to meet the goals that we have."
Costello is the floor manager of a bill passing the Iowa Senate appropriations committee this week providing additional funding to address flood-related repairs and issues. Costello says the $20 million included in the bill is actually an appropriation added to the current fiscal year's budget, which ends June 30th. The Imogene Republican believes more money will be necessary to meet the continuing demand for flood relief.
"The governor, and the administration, and the Department of Homeland Security have been very careful to make sure that they're getting matching funds, and using that money in the most efficient way," he said. "We don't want it make it so we're paying for things that we can get federal aid on. I think this is just what we've got planned in the year which ends June 30th. The new (fiscal) starts July 1st. So, with the new appropriation, we'll see what the governor believes is needed, and probably have more money in next year's budget."
Also included in that same appropriation is an additional $300,000 to address issues at the Glenwood Resource Center. Costello says some of the problems stemming for the firing of the facility's supervisor in late December have been dealt with.
"They have hired a new individual to make sure all the policies are being followed there," said Costello. "Also, we had doctors from the University of Iowa come down, and evaluate the patients to make sure everything was being taken care of with them properly. Also, there's going to be a review to make sure everything is up to OSHA standards. So, there's some work there to make sure that we're in compliance with everything that the DOJ (Department of Justice) might have us do."
Additionally, Costello says legislators have yet to decide on the governor's proposed 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for fiscal 2021. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.