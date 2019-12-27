(Imogene) -- State Senator Mark Costello expects some familiar issues to dominate the Iowa General Assembly's upcoming session.
The 2020 session begins January 13th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Costello says lawmakers enter the new session with the state in good financial shape.
"We've got a pretty good surplus," said Costello. "We've got a little over a billion dollars or a little more in surplus, with our rainy day funds and everything. So, we do have a little bit of money to work with. We'll try to get supplemental state aid set at an early date, then we can go from there, and set what our priorities will be. We will have to set a supplemental spending bill. Our Medicaid has come in, and we know we'll be a little short on that. We also want to look at a little bit more money for the floods."
The Imogene Republican says more financial assistance may be necessary for areas still coping with the 2019 floods--especially if another anticipated round of flooding takes place next spring.
Costello says addressing problems with the state's mental health system is also on lawmakers' agendas coming into 2020.
"There has been a little talk about how we're going to fund mental health," he said. "We have a Families First program--the federal government has made opportunity for us to partner with them, in trying to keep families out of the DHS system, and help those families before they into trouble where the state has to be involved."
Another discussion item involves the proposed implementation of the Iowa's Water and Land Legacy--or I WILL tax, aimed at shoring up the state's natural resources.
"There's still been some talk about passing the I WILL program, which is a sales tax," said Costello. "Maybe increasing that. The first three-eights of that would go to extra money for REAP and conservation programs, and trails, and things like that."
Costello represents Iowa's 12th State Senate District, which includes Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties. He's already announced his candidacy for reelection in 2020. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com