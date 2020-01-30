(Council Bluffs) -- Two Council Bluffs men are accused of beating up another man Thursday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say 21-year-old Thomas Smith and 19-year-old Hunter Dunn were arrested for willful injury, a class C felony, in connection with an incident near North 17th and West Broadway Streets. Police say multiple witnesses reported the suspects ran up to the victim and began punching him. After knocking him to the ground, the suspects allegedly repeatedly kicked the suspect in the head until he lost consciousness. Witnesses also relayed the suspects' description, direction of travel as they left the area on foot, and the victim's condition to the Pottawattamie County Communications Center.
Officers later located Smith and Dunn, and took them to the Pottawattamie County Jail. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Council Bluffs hospital, then released. Council Bluffs Police thank local citizens for helping them with the case.