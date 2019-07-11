(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are investigating an early-morning assault.
Police say the victim was walking in the vicinity of 37th Street and 2nd Avenue when he was approached by a white male with blonde hair and a beard. The victim reports the suspect struck him with a blunt object, and that the attack was unprovoked. He also reported his wallet was missing. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police's Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867 (STOP).