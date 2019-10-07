(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating an alleged burglary that occurred early Monday morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2008 5th Avenue around 3:23 a.m. in reference to a burglary call. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female victim in the home who stated she woke up to two unknown male suspects leaving the residence through the back porch. The victim stated that due to it being dark, she could only tell that the two men were wearing dark clothing and masks. She also told police that as the men were leaving they possibly displayed a handgun.
No further details are available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime can contact the Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.