(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man wanted in Pottawattamie County was arrested in Red Oak late Tuesday night.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 32-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater was taken into custody around 11 p.m. following a traffic stop at the intersection of South 8th Street and Park Avenue. Fitzwater was arrested on a Pottawattamie County warrant for escape from custody, as well as a state of Iowa warrant for felony possession with the intent to deliver.
Fitzwater taken to the Montgomery County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.