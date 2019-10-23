(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with an incident outside a Council Bluffs restaurant early Wednesday afternoon.
Eighteen-year-old Blade John Flynn of Council Bluffs was arrested for attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Council Bluffs Police say officers responded to an assault in progress call at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3103 Dial Drive at 12:30 p.m.. An investigation determined Flynn allegedly used his vehicle to ram a parked vehicle with four victims inside several times, as well as another unoccupied vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot. One of the victims reportedly fell to the ground while existing the parked vehicle as the suspect's vehicle struck. Two other victims were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by Flynn's vehicle as it fled the area. Officers located Flynn at his residence a short time later, and took him into custody without incident.
Police say the altercation involved a personal disagreement between the suspect and one of the female victims. Medical personnel checked the victims, but no major injuries were reported.
Anyone with further information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728, or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.