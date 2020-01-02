(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs K9 Officer helped seize approximately $4.5 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on New Year's Day.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an officer pulled over a 2016 Yellow Penske box truck for speeding around 1:05 p.m. The traffic stop took place at the 7.5 mile marker of eastbound Interstate 80.
Upon speaking to the driver and issuance of the citation, a Council Bluffs Service Dog was deployed at the scene and indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of 61 cardboard boxes containing nearly 1,500 pounds of marijuana.
The driver of the box truck, 35-year-old Dmitry Borisov of Los Angeles, California, was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited acts, drug tax stamp violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Borisov is being held on $32,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.