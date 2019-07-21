(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been placed under arrest on multiple charges after threatening to kill his boss.
David Vanderpool was arrested at 178 Crestmont Drive in Council Bluffs on Saturday just after 11:30 PM after making the threats and displaying a weapon.
According to a report from the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers set up a perimeter around the address and eventually made contact with the offender, taking him into custody without any injuries.
Vanderpool was charged with reckless use of a firearm, harassment 1st degree, aggravated assault and interference with official acts.