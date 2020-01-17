(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces numerous charges from two counties following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Todd Kristen Jensen of Council Bluffs was arrested for felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and failure to provide proof of liability insurance. He was also arrested for three counts of speeding, three counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, failure to maintain or use safety belts, improper use of lanes, unsafe passing, fraudulent use of registration and operating a non-registered vehicle. Jensen was also wanted on a Pottawattamie County warrant for escape from custody.
Jensen was apprehended on 4th Street in Glenwood shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $12,200 bond from the Mills County charges, and $5,000 from the Pottawattamie County charge.