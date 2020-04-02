(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a sex abuse investigation in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police say 69-year-old Hershal James “Jim” Ratliff was arrested on four counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse, one county of lascivious acts with a minor, one count of soliciting commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent exposure. Charges stem from an investigation that began in August, 2019, when a juvenile female provided detectives with information on Ratliff’s alleged involvement in criminal sexual activity. Police say a second female came forward in January, and provided additional, similar information on Ratliff’s criminal activity. Based on the information, detectives requested warrants for the listed offenses.
The investigation continues. Anyone with additional information should call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728.