(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a traffic stop in Mills County late Monday evening.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Joseph George Gonzalez of Council Bluffs was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of liability insurance. The suspect was also wanted on a Pottawattamie County warrant for failure to appear.
Gonzalez was apprehended near the intersection of 195th Street and Bungee Avenue shortly before midnight. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,300 bond for the Mills County charges, and $1,000 bond for the Pottawattamie County warrant.