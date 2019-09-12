(Gretna, NE) -- Nebraska authorities arrested a Council Bluffs man after he allegedly assaulted a state trooper near Gretna.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, dispatch was informed of a vehicle suspected of a hit and run crash near 108th and L Streets in Omaha around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses later reported the vehicle was involved in a second hit and run in the parking lot of Nebraska Crossing, near exit 432 on I-80 near Gretna.
A state trooper arrived to Nebraska Crossing parking lot and found the vehicle with the driver asleep inside of it. The trooper knocked on the window several times to awaken the driver, at which point the driver woke up and immediately threw open the door, striking the trooper in the chest. The man allegedly exited the vehicle and charged the trooper, resulting in a physical altercation. After multiple verbal and non-verbal commands went ignored by the suspect, the trooper deployed a taser, and the man was taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Jared Raymon of Council Bluffs. He was charged with assault on an officer, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Raymon was medically cleared by EMTs at the scene and was booked into the Sarpy County Jail.