(Crescent) -- A Council Bluffs man was injured after he wrecked his motorcycle along Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County Sunday evening.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 50-year-old Billy Hannan was headed north on I-29 near Crescent on his 1977 Kawasaki around 6:50 p.m. The patrol says Hannan took Exit 61-A and for unknown reasons lost control. The bike left the roadway and crashed.
Hannan was transported by Crescent Rescue to Nebraska Medicine for the treatment of critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Multiple first responders assisted at the scene.