(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect faces attempted murder charges following an incident in Council Bluffs Tuesday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were called to the Sherwood Apartments at 2009 Sherwood Court, for shots being fired at that location. Officers arrived in the area and found 26-year-old Michael Kuder laying in a creek bed near that location. He was taken into custody without further incident. Police say the handgun he fired was recovered at the scene.
A preliminary investigation determined Kuder allegedly fired several rounds at an occupied vehicle--striking it once. He then threatened to shoot another victim before that person left the area in their vehicle. Authorities say the two victims in the incident were approached by Kuder by random--they did not know him personally.
Kuder was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for an evaluation, and placed on a police hold at this time. Upon his release, police say the suspect will be transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail, and charged with attempted murder and 1st degree harassment. This case is still under investigation.