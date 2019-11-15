(Council Bluffs) -- A man convicted of threatening and assaulting a witness in Pottawattamie County faces almost five years in federal prison.
Twenty-four year-old Javon Joshua Jennings of Council Bluffs was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs Tuesday to 57 months in prison on one count of tampering with a witness, and one count of retaliating against a witness. Jennings was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release for each count, to run concurrently following his incarceration. The sentence was also ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence imposed in state court in April of this year for child endangerment causing death, and involuntary manslaughter.
Jennings was sentenced in connection with an incident taking place in April, in which an inmate in the Pottawattamie County Jail was subpoenaed by the FBI. When the inmate informed his family of the subpoena in a telephone conversation, other inmates overheard the call. Shortly thereafter, Jennings repeatedly assaulted the inmate that was served the subpoena.
Council Bluffs Police, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and the FBI investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.