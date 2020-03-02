(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.
According to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 46-year-old Jason Eric Leinen will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and will pay $500 to each victim seeking restitution. He will also be required to comply with sex offender registry requirements. The sentence was handed down Friday in U.S. District Court.
Back in April 2018, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover investigation into users sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. The program identified an IP address sharing known images and videos of child porn. A search warrant was executed on Leinen's residence where a desktop drive and PC were seized. The forensic exam produced numerous links to the peer-to-peer file sharing networks, child erotica, and child pornography.
The matter was investigated by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Council Bluffs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.