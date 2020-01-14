(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for a methamphetamine offense.
According to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 39-year-old Dustin Shawn Morrison was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 151 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.
In April 2019, law enforcement was conducting a routine check of parolees when officers stopped Morrison. He was found in possession of a bag containing three pounds of meth.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and the Iowa State Parole Office. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.