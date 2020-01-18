(Council Bluffs) – Three people were injured when a police car was rammed in Council Bluffs early Saturday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say the vehicle was rear ended while doing traffic patrol on another accident on Interstate 80 eastbound at around 1:35 a.m. Authorities say the vehicle was parked in the right lane, facing east, with its emergency lights activated while he was struck from behind by another vehicle.
A police officer and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to Nebraska Medicine for evaluation of injuries. A passenger in the second vehicle was transported to a Council Bluffs hospital. Names of the injured have not been released.
Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.