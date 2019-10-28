(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body Monday morning.
Police say the body was found wrapped in a sheet in the vicinity of South 9th Street and 2nd Avenue. Officers were called to the location shortly before 9 a.m. Police say the suspicious death investigation is in its beginning stages, and updates will be issued as they arise.
Authorities decline to release the victim's name until his family is contacted. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4765, or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.