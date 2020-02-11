(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in a early-morning business break-in.
Police say officers were dispatched to White Oak Station at 154 Bennett Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a front window being broken. Since the business was closed, no employees were working at the time. Officers were unable to locate any suspects in checking the building. However, a video replay showed an unknown male dressed in black with white shoes breaking a window out with rocks to gain entry. After entering the building, the suspect took an unknown amount of tobacco products from behind the counter. He then exited the business in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Council Bluffs Police's Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.