(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities pursued a man threatening to commit suicide Monday morning.
Officers were called to the Perfect Stay Motel at 802 Veterans Memorial Highway at around 10:45 a.m. on a report of a suicidal male with a gun. Upon arrival, officers discovered the subject fled from the motel on foot. Police negotiators were able to contact the man by cell phone, and keep him on the phone while officers searched the area. Officials located the subject in the parking lot of Edwards Motorsports and RVs at 1010 34th Avenue. A K-9 officer was called in to apprehend the man after he failed to comply with officers' orders. No gun was found on his person upon apprehension. The subject was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. Criminal charges, if any, are pending.
Police say surrounding businesses were informed of the situation, and urged to lock their facilities down until the subject was located. The man's name is not being released at this time due to medical privacy.