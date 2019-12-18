(Council Bluffs) – Four people were hospitalized following a one-vehicle rollover accident in Council Bluffs early Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Council Bluffs police officers and paramedics were sent to the scene of the accident near the Avenue G exit on southbound Interstate 29. Upon arrival, they discovered a Chevy Trailblazer rolled on its side. Four passengers in the vehicle were taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Three were still in critical condition as of early Wednesday evening, including the driver, Conrado Munoz of Nebraska. The other passenger—an infant—was reported in stable condition.
I-29 southbound was closed for approximately two hours for safety reasons. Police are still investigating the incident, and are trying to determine whether speed was a factor in the accident. Alcohol is not believed to be involved, however.