Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.