(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a Monday morning shooting.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Best Western at 2216 27th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. The call was in reference to a male party with a gun shot wound to his arm. The unidentified male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Criminal Investigation Division. No further details are available at this time.