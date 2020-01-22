(Council Bluffs) – A suspect is in custody following a stabbing incident in Council Bluffs Wednesday afternoon.
Council Bluffs Police say 34-year-old John D. Zardus of Council Bluffs was arrested for attempted murder and willful injury. Officers were dispatched to the area of North 20th Street and Avenue C in Council Bluffs shortly after 1:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Authorities allege two males were in an altercation inside a residence. Zardus allegedly used a sharp instrument to stab the victim in the neck and cheek. The suspect then immediately fled the area, and was apprehended several blocks away without further incident.
The victim was treated at Jennie Edmunson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Zardus is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.