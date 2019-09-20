(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Mercy Hospital around 8:14 p.m. in reference to a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, Mercy security notified police that the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a white male with a beard in a black two-door vehicle. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Michael Dean Watson of Council Bluffs, had sustained a stab wound to the chest.
A short time later, officers were informed by medical staff that the stab wound did not strike anything major and that they were stitching the victim up. Watson refused to cooperate with detectives and refused further medical treatment. Detectives are currently trying to locate a crime scene.
Anyone with information connected to the incident is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.