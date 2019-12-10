(Shenandoah) – The changing of the guard is set for Shenandoah’s Volunteer Fire Department.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council ratified the recent appointment and salary of Justin Marshall as the city’s next fire chief. A 17-and-a-half-year department veteran, Marshall was selected by a vote of the city’s volunteer firefighters last week. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt administered the oath to Marshall following the council’s vote.
Marshall, whose tenure begins January 1st, tells KMA News he’s honored and humbled to be named chief.
“It’s a good group of guys,” said Marshall. “They’re like a second family to me. So, I’m very humbled to be chosen.”
Marshall says firefighters he knew as a child inspired him to follow in their footsteps.
“I think growing up, I knew some gentlemen who were my father’s era, a little bit younger,” he said. “I guess I always looked up to those guys for the simple fact that these guys were putting themselves in grave danger, and in harm’s way. It was a selfless act, so I always had a lot of admiration.
“These guys were not getting compensated for any of this. They were taking time away from their lives and families, with no compensation. It’s dangerous work, and it was very selfless to me. I always admired that. That’s kind of what got me into it,” Marshall added.
Marshall has moved up through the ranks in the fire department, serving as a captain, then for the last two years as assistant chief under Ron Weston, who retires at the end of this year. As chief, Marshall says he hopes his department gains FEMA funding for new air packs.
“We’re trying to obtain our FEMA grant for replacing our self-contained breathing apparatus,” said Marshall. “That’s a pretty hefty bill. Last time, we relied on FEMA to get it, which we got. We’ve got some guys working on that—a committee that’s working on that. The grant’s getting ready to open. If it hasn’t yet, it’s pretty close.”
Marshall’s other goals as chief are to increase training opportunities, and to get younger volunteers more involved in the department. His annual salary is set at $1,200 effective July 1st.
Also taking the oaths Tuesday night were newly-elected Ward 2 Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, Councilwoman At Large Cindy Arman, and reelected Park Commissioner Zac Zwickel. Their terms begin January 1st.