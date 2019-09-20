(Undated) -- A blockbuster November general election is brewing in KMAland.
For the first time, municipal and school board races are combined into one election. And, information sent to KMA News from area county auditor's offices indicate a multitude of contested races. Those races were set after candidates returned nomination papers before Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline. Page County's ballot features compelling races for two spots on the Shenandoah City Council. Longtime incumbent Bob Burchett faces challenger Jon Eric Brantner for the ward 2 council seat. Another incumbent, Aaron Green, is running for reelection for an at-large position against two challengers: Cynthia Allely-Arman and Jennifer Elliott. There's also a contested matchup for a park commission position between Jon Weinrich and Zac Zwickel.
Three candidates are running for two spots on the Shenandoah School Board, including former Shenandoah Superintendent Jeff Hiser, plus Darrin Bouray and Steven Martin. Incumbents Greg Ritchey and Kip Anderson declined reelection bids. (In fact, Anderson, recently resigned from the board).
Clarinda's School Board race features seven candidates running for three positions: incumbents Greg Jones and Darin Sunderman, plus challengers Ron Beaver, Trish Bergren, Paula Gray, Patrick Hickey and Cade Iverson.
Contested races are also set in Essex. A whopping eight candidates seek three spots on the Essex City Council: Mark Dunn, Betty Lou Franks, Patricia Gray, Susan Girouex, Jeramy J. Hanson, Calvin Kinney, Donald Olson and Rod Riley. Another four candidates are running to fill a vacancy on the council: Patrick Glassinger, Stacy Nelson, Jaime Simpson and Nicole Wenstrand.
Four candidates are running for three at-large spots on the Essex School Board: incumbents Doug Ohnmacht and Brian Johnson, plus Meredith K. Baker and Cole Thornton. Two other candidates are running to fill a vacancy on the board: Lori Racine--who was appointed to the board back in June following Dustin Frank's resignation--and Rebecca Franks.
Not to be outdone, Montgomery County has its share of interesting races. In Red Oak, incumbent Mayor Bill Billings faces a reelection challenge from former mayor Karen Blue. There's also a Red Oak council member at-large race to fill a vacancy between Terry Koppa--who was appointed to fill Tony Wernike's spot on the council in June--and Brian Lee Bills. There's also a competitive Red Oak School Board race, with three candidates seeking two spots: incumbent Bryce Johnson, and challengers Mike Carlson and Jackie DeVries.
