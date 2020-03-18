(Red Oak) -- Regardless of the coronavirus outbreak, state and local election officials stress the June 2nd Iowa Primary will go on.
But, whether in-person voting will take place is still in question. That's why KMAland county auditors are asking residents to consider voting by mail via absentee ballot. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News absentee voting is being stressed as a safety factor with the continuing of COVID-19.
"After meeting with public health officials, other auditors and the state of Iowa, and with the staff of the secretary of state's office," said Burke, "we're making this push for the safety of our voters and election staff, and just everyone in the public."
While the primary is still a few months away, Burke says it's unknown what form it will take.
"We're not sure what the situation will be on Election Day," she said. "Things are really fluid right now. We don't know if there will be precinct election officials. A lot of our precinct election officials are older. There's usually a lot of people that vote on Election Day. We just don't know what the future is, but there will be one (primary) absolute."
Burke says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is adamant that the June primary will go on. She says a countywide mailing of absentee request forms is under consideration.
In the meantime, residents may request an absentee ballot by mail by filling out a form available at the county's website, montgomerycountyiowa.com. Burke stresses residents must indicate their party affiliation on the request form. Meanwhile, the March 25th deadline remains for potential candidates to file nomination papers to run for county office in the June primary. While the county courthouse is closed to the public except by appointment only, Burke says petitions must be submitted in person.
"Candidates must file with the auditor's office by March 25th at 5 o'clock," said Burke. "We do have our phone numbers posted at the door. They need to call the auditor's office. We will meet them at the door, and we will collect affidavits and candidates' papers. Again, for the primary election, the primary deadline is 5 o'clock on March 25th."
Burke says candidates filing papers for nonpartisan positions for the November 3rd general election have until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit those petitions.
"The general election will include township trustees, hospital trustees, soil and water conservation board, and also candidates who want run via nomination by petition for the board of supervisors, auditor and sheriff."
Anyone with questions should contact the Montgomery County Auditor's Office 712-623-5127, or your local county auditor's office.