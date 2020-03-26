(Undated) -- Page County will have two contested supervisors races in the Iowa Primary.
Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers to run in the June 2nd primary. Five candidates are running for the Republican nomination for Page County's District 1 supervisors' seat: Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark S. Marriott, Bethany Steeve, and Darin Sunderman. Incumbent Jon Herzberg is not running for reelection. In District 3, incumbent Chuck Morris is challenged for the GOP nomination by Judith M. Kennedy. Two other incumbents--County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and County Sheriff Lyle Palmer--are unopposed for the Republican nomination. No candidates are running on the Democratic side.
Other interesting races are set in Fremont County. Three candidates seek the Republican nomination for a spot on the Fremont County Board of Supervisors: former supervisors Earl "Speck" Hendrickson and Cara Marker-Morgan, and newcomer Chris Clark. Josh Heard is the lone Democrat running for the supervisors' position. Also, County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope faces a reelection challenge for the GOP nomination from Deputy Zac Buttercase. Incumbent Dee Owen is unchallenged for the county auditor's Republican nod. No Democrats returned papers to run for either position.
In Montgomery County, incumbent Bryant Amos is running for the District 3 supervisor's Republican nomination against challenger Randy Cooper. Incumbent Stephanie Burke is uncontested for the county auditor's GOP nomination, as is Deputy Jon Spunaugle for the county sheriff's Republican nomination. Incumbent Sheriff Joe Sampson is not running for reelection. District 5 Supervisor Donna Robinson is unchallenged for the GOP nomination. No Democrats returned nomination papers.
The winners move on to the November 3rd general election.