(Washington, D.C.) -- Ethanol and corn groups are hailing a federal court ruling striking down three EPA ethanol exemptions granted to small oil refiners.
The Renewable Fuels Association and National Corn Growers Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol and the National Farmers Union say the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling is a huge ‘win’ for ethanol.
And the groups claim the court’s ruling in their 2018 lawsuit against three EPA exemptions to refineries owned by CVR Energy and HollyFrontier could apply more broadly in the future.
“This opinion is very well reasoned…it’s very thorough…has much broader applicability than just the three-refineries that we challenged," said Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper.
The court ruled that EPA cannot "extend" exemptions to any small refineries whose temporary exemptions lapsed, leading the plaintiffs to claim just 7 of 35 SREs granted last year were legal.
“SREs were intended to be temporary, meaning, there should be fewer exemptions granted each year, as more small refineries come into compliance. Further exemptions were meant to be available, only to refineries that demonstrate compliance with the RFS itself, would cause them disproportionate economic hardship.”
Cooper says economic hardship is hard to show today, given low ethanol credit or RIN prices, and the fact compliance costs are passed along to refinery customers—something EPA agreed with.
Cooper says EPA’s granted an average 28 waivers a year, reducing RFS volume requirements by more than 4-billion gallons over the past three-years, idling 15 to 20-plants and cutting corn prices by 20 to 25-cents.