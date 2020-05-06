(Clarinda) -- Farmers in Page County can apply for a cost share on cover crops.
Donna Marriott, the West Tarkio Watershed Project Coordinator for the Page County Soil and Water Conservation district says the program is allied with the Clean Water Iowa Funds/Water Quality Initiative Program.
"This is a very exciting cost share program and promotes a lot of benefits to soil health and protects water quality," she said. "If you've never tried cover crops, this is a good opportunity to try them."
First-time users are able to purchase cost shares at $25 per acre for up to 160 acres. Previous cover crop users are eligible for $15 per acre for a maximum of 160 acres. Marriott adds that there is an application process for the program and those wishing to use the program shouldn't hesitate to apply.
"The money does go fast, so you'll want to get an application in as soon as possible," Marriott said.
Anyone interested in more information can contact the Page County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 712-542-548, extension 3 and leave a message.