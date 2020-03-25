(Clarinda) -- Page County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed a case in an individual in the county.
"We just received our first confirmed case in the county," said Erdman. "I can't give any other information right now, other than it has been confirmed."
The release indicates the individual is self-isolating at home. Erdman says the case has not been released at the statewide level, but her agency wanted to get the information out locally.
"Considering the level of exposure here, we wanted to go ahead and release it to at least our county employers," said Erdman.
Erdman says more details about the case may be released Thursday.
"Governor Reynolds might give age range tomorrow, but as of right now there's no more information I can give," said Erdman.
No other details regarding the case have been released. The latest numbers from the governor's office indicate 145 Iowans have tested positive for the disease.